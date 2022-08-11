The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall.

The company is called Xtreme Xperience and they bring some of the world's best exotic race cars and muscle cars to tracks all around the country for you learn to drive then take them around a real race track. Cars like a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or even a Dodge Hellcat. It's the perfect high speed dream for any skill level. They will teach you how to properly drive your car for maximum speed and fun. Then you gear up, get behind the wheel and take it around a track with an expert guide next to you.

You will have three chances to try it out in Texas this year. First will be at Open Road Austin in Austin October 15 and 16 then at MSR Houston in Houston October 21 through 23 wrapping up in Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway October 27 through 30. There are packages for an individual, multiple people and even group rates for, say, your office to do some team building.

This could be a bucket list moment for someone in your life. Get all the details and book your appointment at thextremexperience.com. You can also check out their Youtube channel for a sneak peek at the experience.

