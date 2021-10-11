WATCH: Cody Jinks & Randy Houser Join Jamey Johnson for a Couple Merle Haggard Hits

Cody Jinks is set to release TWO albums next month, between now and then you can catch the Fort Worth native out singing his songs for fans across the U.S. including a what amounts to a double album release in Iowa on November 12th.

Over the weekend Jinks was in Alabama in support of Jamey Johnson's annual Homecoming Concert benefitting the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. Fans that made it out to the homecoming were greeted with performances from Cody Jinks, Randy Houser, and one of the coolest actors / singers to ever come out of the Lone Star State, Dennis Quaid.

Today, host, Jamey Johnson, shared a near 25-minute video of him and his pals singing several classics including “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings, and his signature song "In Color." But that was just the beginning

About the 18-minute mark Cody Jinks joins them on stage to sing a couple of all time greats from Merle Haggard, “My Favorite Memory” and “Think I’ll Just Stay Here & Drink.”

This is what country music is all about, y'all.

Get ready, world. The countdown is on. Jinks' next country album Mercy, and his debut album with Caned By Nod, None the Wiser, will be out on November 12th, and yes, both are available to preorder now.

Real quick, while I got ya... Jamey Johnson looks like a jacked Santa Clause, right? I know I'm not the only who sees it. Someone ought to cast him as St, Nick in an action Christmas flick. I'd watch that.

