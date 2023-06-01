Win Tickets to See the Randy Rogers Band Live
You can catch the Randy Rogers Band live this month at the Choctaw Casinos and Resorts in Grant, Oklahoma. They'll be preforming in Grant on June 24 at 8:00 p.m.
If you're thinking about buying some tickets to this show, you might not have to because we're giving away a pair to five lucky winners!
The groups most recent album is Hellbent, which includes songs such as "You, Me and a Bottle," "Crazy People," "Hell Bent on a Heartache," and more. You're likely to hear some of these songs plus many others at the live show.
For a chance to win, all you have to do is participate in the easy entry below. Winners will be selected on June 21.