Ready For Tesla’s Cybertruck? It’ll Roll Off An Assembly Line This Summer

Get our free mobile app

When a new model of car or a new body style arrived it was always cool to be among the first person on your block to have it. With so many cars, SUVs and trucks these days it's hard to stand out. Today's sedans, SUVs and trucks have similar shapes and styles to them making it hard to stand out and be noticed. That's until Tesla releases their new all-electric light-duty truck.

If you like receiving attention if you like to drive something unique if you want to turn heads while on any East Texas roads then you'll definitely be doing it in a new Tesla Cybertruck. Owning one of the futuristic - lunar landing rover-looking trucks will have you receiving attention while turning some heads at the same time.

NBC News via YouTube NBC News via YouTube loading...

The all-electric pickup looks more like it should be on the moon than on I-20 through Smith County or McCann in Longview or Loop 256 in Palestine! Back in 2019, Elon Musk unveiled this new electric truck, but the truck hasn't started rolling off of the assembly line just yet. That's about to change. In a conference call Monday (January 20th), the head of Tesla said he expects

"manufacturing to kick off "sometime this summer," but warned that output would be "very slow" early on."

NBC News via YouTube NBC News via YouTube loading...

Production will begin slowly with mass production of the vehicle ramping up sometime in 2024. The majority of the Cybertruck will be assembled at the Giga Texas factory near Austin. Once available, the Cybertruck is expected to have a starting price of $39,900. Let's just hope sales of this vehicle go better than the unveiling did back in 2019 when both driver's side shatterproof windows were put to the test but ended up being smashed in!

NBC News via YouTube NBC News via YouTube loading...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.