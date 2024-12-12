When I ran across this new analysis from ISeeCars.com, I did not expect this car brand to be named the deadliest.

After all, this car brand is perceived, at least by some, to be one of the most cutting-edge car brands on the market in 2024, utilizing the latest technology. To me, that would naturally include technology related to safety. It turns out, that reality doesn't always match our perceptions.

Then again, the deeper we dig we start to remember certain events that have been reported by news sources after the last few years, and the fact that Tesla has been named the 'deadliest' car brand begins to make more sense.

That being said, we've been seeing more Tesla cars on the road in Tyler, Texas, and there's no denying they have a definite aesthetic appeal.

How did Tesla get named as the deadliest car brand on the road?

MySA reports that "Tesla has seen 13 recalls of its vehicles this year, with dozens more in past years, according to data from Cars.com. Besides the recalls, the electric vehicle giant is also facing a probe from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigating a death at Tesla's Austin Gigafactory."

Yikes.

The analysis from ISeeCars.com reported that when it comes to car occupant deaths, Tesla has had the most, unfortunately.

In case you're wondering if a specific Tesla vehicle was named, it wasn't. Rather it showed overall data for the car brand created by multi-billionaire, Elon Musk. Musk's wealth has now crossed the $400 billion net worth mark, as reported by Reuters.

Following Tesla in the analysis of the deadliest car brands on the road was Kia in the #2 spot, and Buick in the #3 spot.

Does this affect your desire, if there was one in the first place, to buy a Tesla? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

5 Things You Must Do Before Entering a Car Dealership in 2024 If you're thinking of purchasing a new car in 2024, take a look at 5 things experts say we must do before walking through those doors.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley