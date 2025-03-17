A Texas lawmaker is pushing to abolish the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which has sparked a debate.

Over the past few weeks, some Texans have been shocked to see the number of federal workers who have lost their jobs. In addition, the focus on what government departments to eliminate has created even more overwhelm and even surprise for those who may support what some consider to be a surprising level of elimination targets.

According to Chron.com, House Bill 4938, introduced by Texas State Representative Pat Curry (R-Waco), aims to dismantle the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

GearJunkie writes that Rep. Curry is a member of the Texas version of President Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE.

What organizations would then be charged with handling the TPWD's responsibilities should it be abolished?

If the bill were enacted, the TPWD's responsibilities would fall to the Texas General Land Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Agriculture.

This is how it would break down according to Click2Houston:

If the bill passes, the regulation of parks, wildlife management zones, natural areas, historic sites, public lands, and fish hatcheries will be overseen by the Texas General Land Office.

The Department of Agriculture would be responsible for any duties related to wildlife conservation, native plants, and hunting and fishing management.

Finally, the Department of Public Safety would be tasked with law enforcement responsibilities, such as water safety enforcement and those previously overseen by game wardens.

What happens to the Texas Parks and Wildlife employees if the bill to abolish the department comes to pass?

TPWD employees, though we aren't sure if that means all of them, would be sent to these other agencies, as would any contracts, properties, records, and funds.

If the bill passes, the changes will take effect on September 1, 2025.

Representative Curry has not yet shared what inspired this proposal. At least not publicly.

