A Popular Party Card Game Is Now Suing Elon Musk Here in Texas

Cards Against...Elon Musk? A popular party card game has filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk in Texas.

It may surprise you to hear that the company that owns Cards Against Humanity has filed a lawsuit for $15 million against Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX.

Why on earth would a game company sue Elon Musk, you may ask?

The company behind Cards Against Humanity bought the land with over $2 million gained from donations. They purchased the land intending to protect it from the plans put forward by former President Donald Trump to build a wall on the border.

Cards Against Humanity bought the land near Brownsville, Texas for a specific purpose.

The lawsuit was filed in a Texas state court last Thursday. According to a story by the USA Today Network, 'the lawsuit accuses SpaceX employees of trespassing and damaging land near the U.S.-Mexico border that Cards Against Humanity purchased in 2017.'

The lawsuit goes on to say vegetation has been removed from the land, which is close to Brownsville, Texas, and has been replaced by gravel, which was laid over the soil, to make the area a place for SpaceX to park its vehicles.

The company announced the lawsuit to its fans on Instagram, claiming it wants to protect the Texas land from 'racist billionaires.'

The lawsuit was announced to fans of the game company on the Cards Against Humanity Instagram page last Friday, adding a potentially inflammatory comment that they wanted to protect the land from 'racist billionaires,' according to the Caller-Times.

SpaceX has not responded to USA Today's request for comment.

