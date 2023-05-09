READY TO RELAX? Here are The Top 5 Summer Vacation Destinations in Texas
It's May, the kids will be through with school before you know it and then it'll be Memorial Day Weekend. Have you even thought about summer vacation yet? Whether you're looking to get away from Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, or someplace else, here's a list of places you can go without even leaving The Lone Star State.
Texas is big, and due to our immense size there are endless places to visit, see, and things to do. You could visit a bustling city, spend time on the beach, hit up a lake, or spend time in the piney woods of East Texas.
Here are The Top 5 Summer Vacation Destinations in Texas:
5. South Padre
Widely known as a popular spot for spring breakers, South Padre Island makes a great visit during summer months as well. From the beaches to a Schlitterbahn Waterpark, don't sleep on South Padre as just a college hang.
4. New Braunfels
If the Hill Country is more your taste, New Braunfels is the spot for you. Cool off floating the Comal or Guadalupe Rivers, and enjoy some great beer.
3. Big Bend National Park
Not only is it the biggest national park in Texas, it's one of just two in the state. In fact Big Bend will close out '23 bigger than it started, another 4,000 acres will be soon be added to Big Bend National Park's approximately 800,000 existing acres, it is to be donated by the Fulcher family.
2. Corpus Christi
You can do it all in Corpus, from sunbathing to surfing. And if aquarium's are on your list of activities, the town is home to the Texas State Aquarium.
1. Jacob's Well
While swimming at Jacob's Well is currently not an option, as that part of the park remains "canceled for the foreseeable future, water levels and spring flow are still too low to safely allow swimming," it's still well worth a visit. Jacob's Well Natural Area is still open to the public for hiking and viewing the spring.