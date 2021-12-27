Win Your Way In To See Reba McEntire in Bossier City
It's time again to live out your country music dreams and hang out with Reba McEntire! The Queen of Country Music is playing the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA on Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. and we want to send you there! Enter to win below, and you and a friend can be at the show!
Good luck!
PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Former Manor Home That's Now an Upscale Resort
Reba McEntire's former Nashville mansion is now turning into a 5-star resort. The 13,000-square-foot home on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more.
The bedrooms have been decorated to pay tribute to McEntire, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.
With recent additions over the last few years, the space is now set to become a resort and spa that's "the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events."
