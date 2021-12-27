Win Your Way In To See Reba McEntire in Bossier City

Reba McEntire's former Nashville mansion is now turning into a 5-star resort. The 13,000-square-foot home on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more.





The bedrooms have been decorated to pay tribute to McEntire, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.





With recent additions over the last few years, the space is now set to become a resort and spa that's "the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events."