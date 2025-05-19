The Official Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’25 Photo Gallery: 3/4

This year's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was another sold-out day and night of amazing BBQ and live music here in East Texas. Presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, the day had something for everyone.

From our amazing sponsors to the delicious BBQ Joints, our great partner vendors, to the bands, year one at The Park of East Texas was a blast. And, yes, we've got a lot of great photos for you.

Tyler, TX: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery

Treaty Oak Revival - Headliner

Headliner Braxton Keith - Direct Support

Direct Support Ty Myers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cory Morrow

DJ Jonathan Terrell

See a pic you like, feel free to download and share on your socials. Be sure to credit Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you in part by Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Patterson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, Loncar Lyon Jenkins, Mission Golf Cars, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, The Maze Company, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

Did you know that you can listen to all of the great bands from this year's festival and your favorite Texas and Red Dirt all day, every day? Just download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS.