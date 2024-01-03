You Will Soon Be Forced to Say Goodbye To These Refrigerators in Texas

From Austin, TX to Athens new unveiled environmental regulations from the Biden Administration will see Texans say goodbye to many popular home appliances. But this won't just be affecting Texans, the change is coming for every American.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement was made on Friday (12/29), and according to FOX News, "the regulations are targeting multiple popular home and commercial appliances that federal officials said would help curb carbon emissions."

"Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to lowering utility costs for working families, which is helping to simultaneously strengthen energy independence and combat the climate crisis," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said doing this "will eliminate 420 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" over the next three decades and save households and businesses $5 billion a year on utility bills."

These new standards for refrigerators and freezers will take affect within the next five years, and will mark the first-ever federal regulations targeting these particualr appliances.

Of course there are those who don't agree with the Biden Admin and these new regulations "Consumers are perfectly capable of making these decisions on their own, including consumers who want to buy extra efficient refrigerators or other models," Ben Lieberman, with the Competitive Enterprise Institute, via Fox News Digital.

If you'd like to read up more on what The Biden Administration has in store for these appliances get more at the link.

Be Aware of 5 New Texas Laws That Go Into Effect January 1, 2024 New Texas laws going into effect in 2024 address a wide range of topics. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com