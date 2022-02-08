Rejoice! Turnpike Troubadours Reveal TWO New Texas Shows

These days, fans may feel like it would've been easier to find a Turnpike Troubadours ticket when they were still broken up. Of course that's just ridiculous.

The good news though is that the boys are back together, they've announced several shows and festivals, and the are seemingly doing their damndest to add as many shows as possible, 'till every one who wants a ticket can get one.

This morning Turnpike revealed TWO more shows in Texas, including a third night at historic Billy Bob's Texas. You may recall that when tickets went on sale last time at Billy Bob's over 22,000 ticket-seekers logged in and crashed their servers -- presumably that's fixed this time. But you'll still wanna get yours immediately when they go on sale.

The second show will be at at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on May 7th, and that venue is doing something pretty cool in an attempt to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers. "To ensure tickets get into the hands of Houston fans, White Oak Music Hall will be hosting an in person only presale at the venue starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5pm."

And just in case you were wondering, and I know you are, I've had one Turnpike insider confirm that we should expect new music from the guys early this year, so stay tuned.

