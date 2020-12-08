Remember to Thank Our Delivery Drivers

We have a long-standing joke among my group of friends that our Glammy keeps Amazon in business. Growing up, her son Jude was convinced that their UPS driver was a rich man who brought gifts to their home. The Gonzales family has had the same UPS driver for over 15 years now.

It's safe to say the UPS guy has watched the Gonzales family grow up, so basically, he's family. Check out their Christmas family photo from 2017. Yup, we all met up for family photos and of course, her UPS guy had some deliveries to drop off around that time.

One thing that my Glammy does for her driver and for any delivery driver that comes her way is she leaves snacks out. She will bake cookies, she will put out Gatorade, water, and any snack that she thinks the drivers working long hours might appreciate during one of their many stops.

During a time that many folks may blame their late deliveries, mess-ups, and overall bad experiences on their drivers, my Glammy constantly reminds us all to be kind to the most overlooked superheroes. How can we show them our appreciation? We leave out the simple "thank you's" in the form of snacks.

With COVID-19 making so many of us opt for delivery and curbside service it's no secret that many of us are relying on package handlers more than ever.

Don't forget to thank Santa's biggest helpers who are working overtime and doing their best to make our Christmas a magical one. Thank you to our UPS, Fed Ex, Amazon, U.S. Postal, and every other driver out there. Christmas would be so stressful without you.