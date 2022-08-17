Can You Guess Where These Virtual Restaurants Are In Tyler, TX?

Have You Tried Any Of These "Virtual Restaurants" Here In Tyler?

I just found out that since I have a Amazon Prime subscription, I was able to get aNow one year free trial to Grubhub+ which is their monthly subscription service where members get unlimited FREE delivery on orders of $12+ from restaurants in the Grubhub+ network.

Get our free mobile app

So I gave it a whirl over the weekend and when I opened up the app, I began to notice a bunch of restaurants I've never heard of or even seen before have food available for delivery in the Tyler area. I decided to order from one of them and come to find out to my surprise that these restaurants have been here all along, they've just been "branded" differently.

They Are Called "Virtual Restaurants". What Are They?

Amazon And Grubhub Join In New Delivery Service Deal For Prime Members Getty Images loading...

According to the site "Grubhub For Drivers", a Virtual Restaurant is a restaurant that has a full menu but does not exist in it’s own space. These menus only exist online on platforms like Grubhub and are only for delivery.

Virtual Restaurants use a shared kitchen with another business to cook their food. Sometimes these are partnerships and other times the restaurant itself wants to experiment with a new flavor so they’ll build a second menu only available online and cook the food in the same kitchen.

Remember When A Photo Of "Chick-Fil-A" Wings Went Viral? That Was From A Virtual Restaurant.

A few weeks ago someone posted a photo of wings they received from Chick-Fil-A and it sent the internet into a frenzy as folks thought they were coming out with some wings. Turns out it was Chick-Fil-A's "virtual brand" called "Little Blue Menu" which gives give consumers access to hundreds of chicken menu items across four virtual brands, including classic menu items from Chick-fil-A.

Tyler Already Has Several Virtual Restaurants So I Ordered From One

Grubhub Grubhub loading...

After getting an understanding on what I was getting myself into, I decided to order from one of these virtual restaurants called "Its Just Wings". I noticed that the address of the joint was pretty damn close to my location so I ordered pickup still unaware of where to go. When my order was ready, and I put the address into my GPS, I realized that I had just a short walk to get my food because...

It's Just Wings Is Also Chili's On The South Loop In Tyler

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Once I got there, I noticed all the "Its Just Wings" signs in the parking lot. Picked up my food and it was all good. So I let's play a game yall! Below is a gallery of Virtual Restaurants available in Tyler, guess who the REAL restaurant is and we'll reveal the answers below. You ready?

Can You Guess Where These Tyler, TX Virtual Restaurants Are Located?

Ten Places You Can Find Good Gumbo In Tyler Here's where folks in Tyler recommend you find a good hot bowl of Louisiana Gold.