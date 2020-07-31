https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb7BrqMaqdg&feature=emb_logo

It was a simpler time. Long before any of us knew what "social distance" meant. Back when we could meet up with friends at a concert without a second thought. The year was 2018, and looking back we didn't realize how great we had it.

Do you remember Granger Smith released his music video for “You’re In It" that summer? Do you remember that it featured a few familiar faces?

The music video, which turns two-years-old tomorrow (Aug. 1st), co-stars Granger’s wife Amber. She's been in several of his music videos, in fact they met on the set of their first one together over a decade ago. But for this one, Granger also plugs into the young Texas scene by tapping stars Parker McCollum and Koe Wetzel for cameos.

In the video, the dapper Granger Smith is a man of action. With the help of Wetzel and McCollum, the wry, charismatic thief orchestrates the most sophisticated small town bank heist in history. Then walks away from it all. Watch it up top.

Koe Wetzel just inked a deal with Columbia Records and has been spending a lot of time in the studio recently. He just released his latest single "Sundy or Mundy," and rumors are circulating we could be getting even more Koe music soon.

Parker McCollum is currently enjoying his first career Top 30 national hit courtesy of "Pretty Heart." He will headline our 2020 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the brick streets of Downtown Tyler,TX in October. Tickets for purchase are long gone, but we will have chances for you to win yours so keep your eyes peeled.