Staycations have become very popular lately, and Austin is only a few hours away. There is lots to do in Austin, including staying in one of the most interesting Airbnb's you will ever see. The Geodome is outside of Austin in Leander and offers privacy with lots of trees on the half acre of land with incredible views from it's top floor observation deck.

The Dome house consists of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and can host a total of 14 guests per night. It's fully renovated and a tri-level rental that has a two night minimum when making a reservation. The total seems to be a little more than $1,000 per night, and while I wasn't looking to make a reservation at this time I wanted to check out the photos because I just thought it looked intriguing

Interesting Facts About the Geodome For Rent Outside of Austin

The house itself was built in the 1990s, with a geodesic dome home building kits of the 1970s, and fully remodeled in 2020. The house has three levels, but there is a bonus 4th level with an observation library tower with amazing lake views. The property is minutes from Lake Travis and approximately 30 minutes from downtown Austin.

Other Fun Things Inside the Geodome Rental Property

On the bottom level of the house you will find the "speakeasy" lounge. The main level has your normal living room, dining room, and nice kitchen. The third level has the master bedroom and another bedroom. From the third level you can take the spiral staircase to the observation library tower, which will be everyone's favorite place in the house.

