We've all seen rental houses that we thought looked like fun such as the Airbnb in Lindale featuring Curious George, but this Redwood Tree Haus takes things to a new level. This astonishing 2 bedroom 1 bath tree house is located in New Braunfels, Texas and comes with access to a swim up bar.

This really cool getaway can host up to 8 guests, one bedroom has a king bed, one bedroom has a queen bed, and there are two single beds and a sofa bed in the living room area.

While I haven't see the property for myself the description on Airbnb says that upon entering the tree house you will see the big concrete tree in the middle, with galleria style kitchen, living room, and dining room. The house comes with a full bathroom with sink, toilet, tub/shower combo.

Don't be Shocked If You See Neighbors at the Swim Up Bar

The Redwood Tree Haus is one of four tree houses on the property, all residents or visitors share the swim up bar. The property owners have the four tree houses plus a lodge and two suites.

The large walk-in swimming pool is open year round, but is not heated. There is a lot of seating outside and each tree house has it's own bbq grill. The swim up bar is ready for your enjoyment, there is no bartender on site.

What's Around the Tree House and Swim Up Bar in New Braunfels

It's only 2 to 4 miles from the Schlitterbahn waterpark, Gruene & Gruene Hall, places to float the river, shops, restaurants, wineries, and so much more.

Just a heads up that sometimes the roof will leak due to having dirt and trees above the tree house properties.

Check out this unique property for yourself:

