REPORT: Hackers May Have Stolen Every Texan’s SSN, Now What?

Chalk this up to, well, we all saw that coming. According to a new report, the social security number and address of every man, woman, and child in Texas, The U.S., the UK, and Canada may have been stolen.

You read that correctly EVERY SINGLE PERSON.

According to YAHOO, a hacking group that calls themselves "USDoD" claims to have stolen 2.7 BILLION records from National Public Data. What's National Public Data? It's the place that provides personal information to employers and other legitimate entities that do background checks.

National Public Data didn't respond to a request for comment, nor has it formally notified people about the alleged breach. It has, however, been telling people who contacted it via email that "we are aware of certain third-party claims about consumer data and are investigating these issues." from YAHOO.

At this point, it isn't entirely clear just how big of a threat this is but officials are advising people to monitor their credit reports and manage their passwords effectively. Thanks for that hot tip, officials.

What to do if you suspect that your SSN has been leaked

Report to the Social Security Administration Call the Social Security Administration's fraud hotline at (800) 269-0271 or report online at oig.ssa.gov/report. You can also contact your local police department. Report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Call the FTC's identity theft hotline at (877) 438-4338 or visit their website at www.ftc.gov/idtheft. The FTC collects complaints about identity theft. Report to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) File an online complaint at www.ic3.gov. The IC3 alerts authorities of suspected criminal or civil violations. Contact credit reporting agencies and lock your SSN Put a freeze on your credit files at the three major credit bureaus. Go to Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. This prevents criminals from taking out loans, signing up for credit cards, and opening financial accounts under your name.

Not exactly reassuring, I know. Also, be sure to use strong passwords and ensure that they are different for every service you use and you should change them periodically.

Stay frosty, friends.

