Adios! A List of 15 Big Retail Chains That Will Close Stores in ’23

WOW. So many major retailers will be shuttering brick and mortar stores around the country this year. While we can't confirm if any of these closures will be in Dallas, TX or any Texas cities for that matter, seemingly no store is safe.

Get our free mobile app

You know a couple weeks ago my wife went grocery shopping, at a real grocery store, for like the first time since COVID. She just got into the habit of ordering from Target and Walmart online, and realized it's super convenient. I'm happy to report that she had a good time.

While consumers move more and more to online shopping, just like my wife, the landscape of stores is changing too. I won't get into it right now, but I am not a big fan of forced-self-checkout. WHO'S WITH ME!? And now there are so many stores you don't get the option of a checker any longer.

Investing.com put out a list of major retailers that are cutting many of their traditional stores loose and taking on a smaller footprint.

From Aldi to Costco, Walmart, and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe. Business status can change on a dime, but let’s see which household names are closing the doors for good in 2023. Will your local store be next – or has it managed to escape the retail apocalypse?

Here you go, here are 12 major retailers that have announced that they will be closing dozens even hundreds of stores this year. Hopefully none near you, but who knows, maybe if you like shopping in person more.

A List of 15 Big Retail Chains That Will Close Stores in '23 While consumers move more and more to online shopping, just like my wife, the landscape of stores is changing too.

Investing.com put out a list of major retailers that are cutting many of their traditional stores loose and taking on a smaller footprint.