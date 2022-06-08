It was about a month ago when we first hear the tragic details of a love triangle gone wrong in Austin, Texas with one woman suspected of murder. As soon as we heard that the U.S. Marshals were going to get involved with this case most people assumed the woman suspected in this crime would be captured quickly but that has not been the case. Now the U.S. Marshals have gone to social media to spread the word that there is now a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help track down Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.

The crime first took place on Wednesday, May 11th when the roommate of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson came home to find her bleeding and unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. She called 911 immediately and emergency personnel rushed her to the hospital but it was too late, she died due to the injuries she suffered.

Get our free mobile app

Cameras Showed Kaitlin Armstrong’s Vehicle in Anna Wilson’s Neighborhood

Court documents show that Anna Wilson met up with Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland and they went swimming after finding out about this Armstrong “became furious and was shaking with anger”. Ring doorbell cameras picked up footage of Armstrong’s vehicle leaving the neighborhood around the same time that Wilson was left for dead.

Kaitlin Armstrong’s Former Boyfriend Is In Hiding

The last known whereabouts for Kaitlin Armstrong was at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18th. It’s very possible that she has fled the country, no one is sure where the suspect in this case is located right now. Which is why her former boyfriend has now decided to stay “underground” out of fear for his own safety.

If you have any details on where Kaitlin Armstrong is located please call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center by calling 800-336-0102.

10 Famous FBI Crimes or Criminals Linked to Texas Here is a look at 10 different cases or criminals with links to the state of Twxas.