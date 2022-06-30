Austin, Texas Murder Suspect Running from U.S. Marshals for Over a Month

Austin, Texas Murder Suspect Running from U.S. Marshals for Over a Month

United States Marshals Service

**Update** 6/30/2022 at 12:00 p.m. U.S. Marshals have confirmed that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested in Costa Rica and will be transported back to Texas to face murder charges.

If you’ve been paying attention to the case out of Austin, Texas where professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was killed, you know how tragic this story is. It’s been over a month that suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been on the run but U.S. Marshals just keep looking for information so they can track down their suspect and make her face the consequences for her actions. 

It was May 11th when Wilson was found bleeding and unconscious at a friend's house due to gunshot wounds. After a 911 call was made, first responders did everything possible to save Wilson but it was too late. After investigating the case Armstrong was named the suspect and she has been on the run ever since. The situation first started after Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland met Wilson to go swimming, the two previously dated briefly but that still made Armstrong furious that they met up.   

Get our free mobile app

New Information As the Investigation Continues 

The U.S. Marshals are doing everything possible to track down their suspect, and they recently found some new information. According to ABC News, Armstrong was questioned about the attack and the very next day she received a check from CarMax to buy her black Jeep Grand Cherokee for $12,200. Just further showing that she had this planned, which is another reason why Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge just as soon as law enforcement locates her.  

There is a $21,000 Reward for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong 

The U.S. Marshals have offered $5,000 there is $1,000 from the Capital Area Crime Stoppers and $15,000 from an anonymous donor to anyone who offers a tip that leads to the capture of Armstrong. With this many people looking for her it’s only a matter of time before she is caught, but let’s hope no one else gets hurt before she is apprehended.  

19 Fugitives Wanted by the FBI With Ties to Texas

Take a look at these fugitives, some have rewards of up to $5 million dollars.

Only 6 Women Are On Death Row In Texas. Here's A Look At Their Crimes.

**This story has been updated to reflect the current status of Melissa Lucio, who is scheduled to be executed on April 27th, 2022.**

**UPDATE 4/25/22: An appeals court has delayed the Texas execution of Melissa Lucio so a lower court can review her case.



Texas has the most active death chamber nationwide.

Currently, four inmates are scheduled for execution in 2022, including Melissa Lucio. She is the only woman on the current schedule.

The six women on death row in Gatesville, Texas have been incarcerated for an average of almost two decades. Continue scrolling to see their stories.

Texas Crime Statistics By City

Check to see how crime compares in your city versus elsewhere.
Filed Under: Anna Moriah Wilson, austin texas, Austin TX Cyclist Murder, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, Pro Cyclist Murder
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top