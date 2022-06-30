**Update** 6/30/2022 at 12:00 p.m. U.S. Marshals have confirmed that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested in Costa Rica and will be transported back to Texas to face murder charges.

If you’ve been paying attention to the case out of Austin, Texas where professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was killed, you know how tragic this story is. It’s been over a month that suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been on the run but U.S. Marshals just keep looking for information so they can track down their suspect and make her face the consequences for her actions.

It was May 11th when Wilson was found bleeding and unconscious at a friend's house due to gunshot wounds. After a 911 call was made, first responders did everything possible to save Wilson but it was too late. After investigating the case Armstrong was named the suspect and she has been on the run ever since. The situation first started after Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland met Wilson to go swimming, the two previously dated briefly but that still made Armstrong furious that they met up.

New Information As the Investigation Continues

The U.S. Marshals are doing everything possible to track down their suspect, and they recently found some new information. According to ABC News, Armstrong was questioned about the attack and the very next day she received a check from CarMax to buy her black Jeep Grand Cherokee for $12,200. Just further showing that she had this planned, which is another reason why Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge just as soon as law enforcement locates her.

There is a $21,000 Reward for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong

The U.S. Marshals have offered $5,000 there is $1,000 from the Capital Area Crime Stoppers and $15,000 from an anonymous donor to anyone who offers a tip that leads to the capture of Armstrong. With this many people looking for her it’s only a matter of time before she is caught, but let’s hope no one else gets hurt before she is apprehended.

