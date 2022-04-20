Sad to Hear About Break in at BBQ Restaurant in Bullard, Texas

As if restaurants didn’t have enough to fight right now it seems as though there are now thieves that are looking for a quick score. This is the type of stuff that won’t go over well, especially here in Texas. But after reading about a break-in at the Ribmasters location in Bullard, Texas it’s time for all of us to keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious.

This type of crime makes me furious; this is a locally owned restaurant with people working hard to make a living. And, if someone decides one night that they can break into the location and steal whatever they want, it’s just plain wrong. And if the person or people responsible for this continue committing crimes like this it’s only a matter of time before law enforcement catches them or a business owner catches them and they lose their life.

What Can You Do To Help Our Local Businesses in East Texas

After speaking briefly with Nicholas, the owner of Ribmasters in Bullard, he just wants people to spread the word about this crime so it doesn’t continue to happen. We need to stay vigilant for all businesses right now, and if things don’t seem right, contact law enforcement.

Ribmasters in Bullard Has Opened Again

After the break in it took one day to get the business back open and they are ready to serve more customers. It would be a great show of support to have fellow East Texans drive to Bullard to show this local business they are supported as they recover from this unexpected disaster.

If you’re a business owner in East Texas it might be a good time to look into video camera around your establishment.

