Bullard, Texas ISD Employees to Get $1,000 Stipend in Time for Christmas
I think that we all can agree that teachers and school employees are among the most underpaid college-educated professionals in the U.S., especially for the job they are tasked with. Some great news for employees at Bullard Independent School District, just in time for Christmas.
According to a report published in USA Today, "public high school teachers in the United States earned approximately 19.2% less than other college-educated workers in 2019."
So, it's so good to hear, that according to the Jacksonville Progress, The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees have passed a stipend for regular employees of Bullard Independent School District that translates into a nice little bump this December in the form of a $1,000 stipend. Not a bad holiday surprise, right?
“I want to thank our Board of Trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work.”
Superintendent Lee also said that while this is a one-time stipend, "our administration team is committed to annually evaluating and improving retention bonuses as much as possible.”
And a very merry Christmas to all of our East Texas teachers. We see you, and the hard work you do helping to raise our children. Thank you.