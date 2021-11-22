I think that we all can agree that teachers and school employees are among the most underpaid college-educated professionals in the U.S., especially for the job they are tasked with. Some great news for employees at Bullard Independent School District, just in time for Christmas.

According to a report published in USA Today, "public high school teachers in the United States earned approximately 19.2% less than other college-educated workers in 2019."

“I want to thank our Board of Trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work.”

So, it's so good to hear, that according to the Jacksonville Progress, The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees have passed a stipend for regular employees of Bullard Independent School District that translates into a nice little bump this December in the form of a $1,000 stipend. Not a bad holiday surprise, right?

“I want to thank our Board of Trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work.”

Superintendent Lee also said that while this is a one-time stipend, "our administration team is committed to annually evaluating and improving retention bonuses as much as possible.”

And a very merry Christmas to all of our East Texas teachers. We see you, and the hard work you do helping to raise our children. Thank you.

Want to Stay in a Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from the TV Show 'Yellowstone'? Now, we all know that the show is set in Montana, but did you knot that the Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana? And if you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle for a while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.