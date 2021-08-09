Riding In The Car Is Just One Of Maggie’s Favorite Things To Do

Get our free mobile app

I do believe just about every dog loves to go for rides in the car, but there are just some that enjoy it more than others and Maggie is one of those dogs!

Maggie is an all around wonderful dog. Gayle Helms of Pets Fur People says she enjoys children, other dogs and even cats. That's a plus, if you've got cats in the house already. Maggie is around six years old and weighs about fifty pounds. In addition to being house trained already, Maggie knows some basic commands, she's a smart girl. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and she's has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Maggie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

