(KNUE-FM) One of the coolest things in Texas this year has been the introduction of Rizzbot! He is the new robot who has been walking, talking, and dancing his way around Austin.

Who Is Rizzbot and Why Is He So Popular?

As you would expect the robot has become very popular, especially on social media as videos online have reached over 800 million views, but recently there was a major online influencer who allegedly got a little hostile with Rizzbot and there is now a lawsuit that has been filed against him.

What Led to the Alleged Assault?

According to KXAN, the influencer is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., online he goes by IShowSpeed or just Speed. His management companies, Mixed Management and Ames Ward are also mentioned in the lawsuit accusing Speed of being “intentionally physical” with the robot.

The company behind Rizzbot, Social Robotics, LLC, is now requesting $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in Travis County with the alleged damages occurring on September 16, 2025. The suit claims that Speed was “angry and agitated” after the interaction. He even punched the robot in the face twice, putting it in a chokehold, along with a series of other assaults.

How the Alleged Damage Impacts Rizzbot’s Future

Due to the damages to Rizzbot there have been other appearances that had to be cancelled including working with MrBeast and appearing on ‘The NFL Today Show’. These appearances could have helped Rizzbot continue to grow audience online.

It will be interesting to see how this case develops, we will continue to update you as we learn more about how things develop for Rizzbot and Speed.

