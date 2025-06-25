(Austin, Texas) It’s amazing how technology is changing everything in Texas right now. Chat GPT is huge right now, but in the past few days people have seemed to be talking more about the Robotaxi’s that were just rolled out to the Austin area.

I’m always a little cautious when new technology rolls out like this. I am excited to see what it’s like, but I don’t want to be the first person who takes a ride because I know mistakes happen and I don’t want them to happen while I am in the vehicle.

See What it’s Like on a Robotaxi in Texas

As I was on social media recently, I noticed that someone on LinkedIn posted a video of their first experience on a Robotaxi. It seemed very easy and comfortable, especially for those who don’t like to spark up a conversation with rideshare drivers.

Here is the video so you can see what it’s like for yourself.

I Still Have Questions About Robotaxi

While I am intrigued by Robotaxi and how easy it can be to travel without having an actual driver, there are still some questions I have regarding their service.

For example, if you spill a drop of coffee while you are in the vehicle, is there an automatic fee that will be assessed to your account? It seems as though there is a camera on you while you’re in the car. Can anyone access that video after the ride is completed?

Are you excited to see Robotaxi’s expand their service in Texas or are you not a big fan of them? I would love to hear from you, send me your thoughts at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

