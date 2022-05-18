Roni’s Mac Bar in Waco, Texas Needs to Come Here Like Now

I cannot stress enough about how macaroni and cheese is the number one comfort food of all time. No debate, no arguments, just straight facts. Not only is it a bowl of cheesy goodness but can be one of the most versatile dishes to build upon. Personally, I'm always down for some chicken mixed in with my mac and cheese and there is never a bad time to add some chili. Taking all of that into account, a new restaurant has opened in Waco that serves up an endless array of mac and cheese combinations.

Get our free mobile app

Okay, look, mac and cheese is super easy and cheap to make at home so let's get that piece of obvious news out of the way. However, sometimes those simple and easy concepts can turn into a big business. I see a huge future for this concept being opened up in Waco, Roni's Mac Bar.

Here you can order an unusual concoction of mac and cheese, a protein, maybe a sweet addition to throw off the taste buds and finally a drizzle of flavor explosion. Their TikTok channel is still young with only a few videos but the combinations that have been created by them or their customers is pretty cool. For instance, pineapple on mac and cheese. Not for me but as they say in the video, you pineapple on pizza weirdos will probably like this.

At some point, we've ordered some brisket at our favorite barbecue joint with one of the sides being mac and cheese and then we mixed the two together. #yum That's the idea behind this bowl.

Roni's Mac Bar, WE WANT YOU IN TYLER OR LONGVIEW OR ANYWHERE IN EAST TEXAS!

Chili Mac is, at least to me, the best mac and cheese combination. I do this when I make my homemade chili. This looks super good, too.

Just remember, too, that Roni's Mac Bar may be a copyrighted name but the concept is not. So if some entrepreneurial spirit in East Texas would like to open up something similar, I will be more than happy to be a taste tester, endorser, bandwagon pulling supporter, just saying. Check out a few more videos from Roni's Mac Bar TikTok channel below:

Here's Where Folks Say You Find the Best Steaks in Longview, TX So when it comes to steak cuts, aside from how you cook it, there are still a lot of choices: Ribeye Steak, Tenderloin Steak aka Filet Mignon, Strip Steak, Hanger Steak, Porterhouse / T-Bone Steak, Flank Steak, Skirt Steak, Short Ribs.

I like it good ribeye or T-bone, my wife tends to go with a filet. But where do you order your steak, regardless of cut, when you're in Longview, TX

Best Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Gelato around Tyler If you're looking for a delicious treat around Tyler, Texas you might want to start at one of these locations.