Find Yourself! 300+ Official Rose City Music Festival Photos, Tyler, TX

Rose City Music Festival '23, presented by Peters Autosports, is in the books, and while my feet are sore, my heart is full. For the second straight year, thousands made their way to The Brick Streets in Tyler, TX to welcome Ludacris and Whiskey Myers to The Rose City, and eat delicious food.

Matt Koziol kicked things off Saturday afternoon with his own unique brand of country, and made many new fans along the way.

Then just as the sun began to set behind the Tyler skyline, the crowd erupted as hip-hop legend Ludacris took the Altra Federal Credit Union stage. He and his guys ran through sixty minutes of certified hits: "Stand Up," "What's Your Fantasy," "Move, B*tch, he sang them all. We even found out that Luda's got a certain type of ladies right here in the 903 as he made one big adjustment to his smash "Area Codes."

Whiskey Myers' first show back home in Tyler in over eight years, began at 8:45 p.m. and they played nonstop 'till nearly 11 p.m. Electricity shot through the crowd as the guys took the stage, and was there throughout. It was a special show for their fans, and the guys. In addition to their extended two hour set, they brought their horn section and backup singers.

We hope y'all had a blast. Stay tuned for Rose City Music Festival '24 details.

A big thanks to our presenting sponsor Peters Autosports. Plus: Altra Federal Credit Union, Rose City Air, Yosemite Roofing, Cavender’s, and Woody’s Accessories. Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world.

Now for the photos. A big "thank you" to our friends at Callynth Photography, located on The Square in Tyler, TX, for these wonderful pictures. Browse through 'em, if you see yourself, a friend, or just some pics that you like, feel free to download as many as you'd like. If you're on the hunt for the Whiskey Myers pictures click here.

