Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Offers Amazing Luxury And Suites

Get our free mobile app

After seeing the videos of the accommodations and suites that are aboard Royal Caribbean's 'Wonder Of The Seas', I'm wanting to book a cruise right now. These suites are mind-blowing and beyond anything, you would think a cruise ship would offer.

The last time I was on a cruise ship, I had a modest inside cabin. It was just spacious enough to move around in without feeling too claustrophobic, but it did not, in any way, compare to what I'm seeing online now. After checking out some videos that are posted on TikTok of the suites that are available on this new ship, it's like a whole new world when it comes to space and room size. It's like an apartment and playground floating on the ocean.

The latest Royal Caribbean ship to set sail, Wonders Of The Seas, has some pretty exclusive suites that are available for families and for those that want a private getaway on the high seas. Starting with the 'Ultimate Family Suite', this suite is full of vibrant colors, windows, interactive games and a slide! This was definitely created with the kids in mind because there are so many activities for them to be entertained with just inside the cabin.

There's even a hot tub on the balcony. The stairs that lead to the second story resemble gigantic piano keys that light up and play music when you walk on them. When it is time to leave the room or time for dinner, the kids can just slide down the slide to dinner using the tubular slide.

Now for the largest suite on the largest ship on the seas, the 'Royal Loft Suite' is the suite you book when you want to treat yourself to ultimate luxury and beauty. This suite will have you perched on the highest deck of the ship and feeling like you're the captain of the ship itself! It was tailored to make you feel like you have no cares in the world. It is beauty defined.

Both of these suites are available on the world's latest and biggest cruise ship, Wonder Of The Seas, the company's Oasis Class ship that just started sailing this month. This ship is currently setting sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida to the Caribbean.

Although we won't see this ship set sail out of Galveston anytime soon, another one of Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class ships will though, Allure Of The Seas. Allure will depart Galveston Terminal 3 on Pier 10 once the new $125 million terminal is complete, expected to be sometime in the fall of 2022. I'm ready to head back out on the open seas especially after seeing suites like these.

I'm sure you're wondering how much these suites will impact your bank account too. I'll let you discover that on your own over at the Royal Caribbean site.

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Holds A Soccer Team If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.

This Fredericksburg, TX Airbnb Is Like Something 'Straight Out Of A Horror Movie' We all may remember the house from Nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When you think of these, you don't exactly get all warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it's more like a lump in your throat or stomach-sinking feeling. Unfortunately, for some travelers, this is the feeling they're getting when they pull up to this home in Fredericksburg, Texas. By the looks of the place from the outside, I get it.

Drive a Few Hours South of Tyler, TX to Discover a Remarkably Weird Home