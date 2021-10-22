This 9-Month Cruise Costs More than a New Ram 1500 Limited Edition Truck

"Around the World in 80 Days" is an adventure novel by Jules Vern. Around the world in 274 nights is a real cruise being offered by Caribbean Cruise Lines and the price tag on it is just about the same as a brand new fully-loaded Ram 1500 Limited from proud Radio Texas, LIVE! sponsor i20 Dodge in Canton.

Both will run you right about $60,000. And both have their perks.

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

The new fully-loaded Ram 1500 Limited is super sharp, it's got a bed you can carry big stuff in, and it'll make your friends jealous. it's not a stretch to call it the ultimate truck.

Royal Caribbean is fittingly calling their 9-month-long cruise, the "ultimate world cruise." And it certainly lives up to the name as voyagers will visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries, and 11 great wonders of the world. And I'm not sure if you did the math on it, but 274 nights is 9 full months at sea.

You'll set sail from Miami, and head to Mexico, Aruba, and CURAÇAO. IN January you'll visit Brazil and the GERLACHE STRAIT, ANTARCTICA. Sure a truck may be more practical, but oh the memories that will be made. Click here to see the entire exotic itinerary.

