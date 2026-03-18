(KNUE-FM) Now that the weather is getting warmer and more beautiful, residents of Tyler, Texas, and throughout our area are looking to get back outside and into nature.

Spring in East Texas Feels Like a Fresh Start

I certainly am. I tell ya, I've been looking forward to spring in East Texas this year. There's nothing quite like getting out into nature, even for just a brisk 20-minute walk, to change your outlook. It's a game-changer for me. And when the weather is as beautiful as it is right at this moment? Well, even more so.

Walking Outdoors Is a Total Game-Changer

Whether you enjoy walking for communion with nature, want to get some good exercise in before summer arrives, or a combination of both, it's nice to know there are various areas in or near Tyler, Texas, where people can get out and walk — SAFELY.

Safety First: Tips Before You Head Out

Granted, no matter how "safe" a park or place may be, it's important always to be aware of your surroundings. You may even want to consider finding a walking buddy. Please be vigilant wherever you go.

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When You Need a Change of Scenery

I often walk around the area where I live — and it is lovely. We are fortunate in East Texas to have so many lovely backroads upon which to wander. At the same time, we could all use a change of scenery. And so, I thought it would be nice to look at some of the best places to walk (safely) in or around Tyler.

Local Shares Some of Her Favorite Walking Spots

Some of these I already knew, though I've not visited them all. Others came as a complete surprise, or were places I'd been before but never considered walking to. In case you might find these helpful, I thought I'd share them with you, too:

People Share the Ten Best Places to Walk (Safely) in or Near Tyler, Texas Remember, no matter how "safe" a park or place may be, it's important to always be aware of your surroundings. You may even want to consider a walking buddy. Here's ten of the places Tyler, Texas locals recommend. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

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