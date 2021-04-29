The Tyler Azalea Run Is Happening Saturday

The Azaleas are gorgeous right now and exercise is good for us, so the Tyler Azalea Run is shaping up to be the perfect weekend event.

More than 100,000 people from all over the US come to Tyler each spring to visit the Azalea Trails, according to Tylerazalearun.com. If we let them sprinkle gorgeous pics all over social media and breathe in the azalea blooms all by themselves without venturing over there ourselves, we're crazy! The Azalea Trails are right in our backyard, and there's an event this weekend that will help us all make the most of their peak season.

The Tyler Azalea Run has been around for more than thirty-five years, and every spring it's the perfect opportunity to soak in the freshness of the trails in the springtime and burn a calorie too. Then we can go out for fun beverages and tacos later.

​Organizers of the Tyler Azalea Run say on their website that "the first Azaleas were planted in Tyler in 1929 by Maurice Shamburger, in the Lindsey Lane area. Other neighbors soon followed, and the area became well known for its springtime beauty. Over the years the word spread across East Texas and beyond about Tyler Azaleas. In 1960, the first marked tour routes were established to help guide tourists."

​We're down to the last two days to register, and at last check, they still had slots available for runners and walkers at Saturday's event. It's $45 to run the 10K, and it costs $35 to sign up for the 5K. Registration closes at 11:59 PM on Friday, April 30th.

The Tyler Azalea Run is set for Saturday, May 1 at 1510 South College Avenue in Tyler, from 8 AM to 10 AM. Proceeds benefit local charity The Children's Village. Saturday will be sunny and around 60 in the morning and 76 in the afternoon. Perfect!