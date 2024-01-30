New Teen Driver? Here’s the Safest Auto Brand for Them in Texas

If you've got a new teenage driver in your Houston, TX home you want to put them in the safest vehicle possible. But according to the numbers, it's not a pickup truck.

Here in Texas nearly 20% of folks drive pickup trucks. We like them, they're useful, and we feel safe in them. But if you want to drive the vehicle that is the most safe it's time to trade in your truck.

According to the data from Glass Doctor, Subaru is the vehicle that is involved in the least amount of fatal traffic accidents in Texas. That holds true in 17 total states. Nationwide, ranked, Subaru is the safest brand, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

In this data study, we explore the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state based on over a decade’s worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As far as the most dangerous car brands in Texas go, you'll want to avoid Dodges. "Dodge has the most fatal crashes of any other car brand in most (64%) U.S. states."

The website also notes that Buick and GMC both rank high in their findings. "Buick appears on the top three list of brands with the most fatal crashes in 23 of the 50 U.S. states. Similarly, GMC is in the top three for 10 U.S. states."

That's across the U.S., as far as Texas is concerned the third most dangerous car brand is Chevrolet, No. 2 Mitsubishi, and No. 1 is Dodge. You can read more about the findings here.

And while all of this is good information to reference when looking for your next vehicle, other factors come into play... For instance how many Subarus do you see in Texas? I've always enjoyed their cars, but they're just not a lot of them here in the Lone Star State.

