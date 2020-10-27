Zack and Kelly Return in the New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Trailer

The bell cannot save you from the ravages of time.

I kid, I kid. Behold the reunited cast of Saved By the Bell, back together (and looking really good!) for the first time since the original series ended with the TV film Wedding in Las Vegas back in 1994. In the new show, Jessie’s (Elizabeth Berkley) son goes to Bayside, where Slater (Mario Lopez) is now the physical education teacher. Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is the governor of California, and his son with Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Mac (Mitchell Hoog), is the cool kid at Bayside. There’s no Lisa, Screech, or Mr. Belding, but Max (Ed Alonso), the owner of the Bayside hangout The Max, does show up and that guy vanished from the original Saved By the Bell after the very first season.

You can see all of them back together (and performing on stage in their old alter egos as the band Zack Attack) in the new trailer for this Saved By the Bell revival series, which is coming next month to Peacock:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Saved By the Bell premieres on Peacock on November 25.