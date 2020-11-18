When you wake up in the morning, does the alarm give out a warning? Do you think you’ll ever make it on time? Or by the time you grab your books and give yourself a look, are you at the corner just on time to see the bus fly by?

If you have answered yes to any or all of these questions, then you are undoubtedly excited for the return of Saved By the Bell, which is getting revived in an all-new series on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The cast includes original stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez as Jessie and Slater, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Ed Alonso, and Lark Voorhees all make appearances in the first season as well. The premise of the new series follows a new generation of kids at Bayside High, which is thrown into upheaval after California governor Zack Morris closes several “underfunded high schools” and sends their students to Bayside, where his own son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) is the new BMOC.

The just-unveiled opening credits for the show feature an all-new remix of the classic Saved By the Bell theme, now performed by Lil Yachty. You can watch and listen to it below:

My review: It’s all right, cause it’s Saved By the Bell.

The updated Saved By the Bell premieres on Peacock on November 25. The entire run of the original Saved By the Bell — including The College Years and TV movies — are already streaming on Peacock.