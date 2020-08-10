Go Back to Bayside in the New ‘Saved By the Bell’ Trailer

Time it took for the new Saved By the Bell revival series to make a joke about caffeine pills: About 41 seconds.

That’s how long you have to wait for the new Saved By the Bell trailer to have Elizabeth Berkley to swat a pill bottle out of a teenager’s hand and warn them about the dangerous, overly-exciting effects of narcotics. Both Berkley and Mario Lopez star in 2020’s Saved By the Bell, which is going to premiere soon on the Peacock streaming service. Now they’re the teachers guiding the lives of a new class of students at Bayside High School. Watch:

I have to say, it’s really weird seeing Bayside High in a single-camera production. And The Max looking like nothing has changed in 30 years, well... that’s really bizarre. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality in this comedy inspired by the classic late '80s/early '90s sitcom of the same name.

Saved By the Bell doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s coming soon to Peacock. In the meantime, every season of Saved By The Bell plus Saved By The Bell: The College Years and the various TV movies are all streaming over there, just in case you want to get a quick binge in before the new episodes premiere.