LONGVIEW, Texas -- East Texans are sharing the ways they're cutting everyday expenses to make their money stretch further, from eating out less to buying in bulk and even picking up extra jobs.

The conversation started in the All Things Longview Facebook group when someone asked, "How are you surviving right now?"

And the answers were interesting, varied, and sometimes humorous.

East Texans Are Cutting Back on Food and Extras

One of the biggest themes? Food.

Several people said they've stopped eating out or cut back dramatically. Others mentioned cooking from scratch, shopping meat sales, going meatless a few nights a week, buying groceries in bulk with family members, choosing generic products, and planning meals carefully before heading to the store.

One commenter suggested inexpensive staples like beans and rice or ramen bulked up with veggies, while another plans her family's dinners a month at a time to avoid buying things they don't need.

One woman said her family has rediscovered something wonderfully low-tech: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Classic.

Another commenter joked that she was surviving through "a credit card and a prayer."

Some East Texans Are Working More Just to Keep Up

Others said saving money isn't enough. One commenter said she works full-time, cleans a house every other weekend, and waits tables once a month. Another said she worked 175 hours in two weeks.

There's also some very local data that helps put the conversation in perspective. New Feeding America data released through the East Texas Food Bank shows that 28% of children in Gregg County and 24% of children in Smith County are experiencing food insecurity.

And MIT's 2026 Living Wage Calculator estimates that a single adult with no children in the Longview area needs about $20.17 an hour to cover basic expenses, while a single adult with one child needs about $32.39 an hour.

And while plenty of the comments used humor to get through it, others were harder to read. Some people said they're struggling to afford groceries or electricity. I mean, that's a tough reality for so many people who are working so hard. It just doesn't seem right, does it?

When East Texans Need a Little Help

But perhaps the most touching moment in the entire thread happened when someone said she was struggling without food or electricity. Another East Texan answered immediately: "Do you need help with groceries?"

And maybe that tells us something about East Texas, too. We are fortunate to live in an area where people try to look out for each other. At the same time, we hope things improve soon so even basic necessities aren't such a struggle for anyone.

How Are You Making Your Money Stretch?

How about you? Have you made any changes lately to account for how expensive things have been?

If you'd like to share your thoughts, feel free to reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Read More: Texas Moves Forward With Plan for Three-Year College Degrees

Reasons Why Fewer Texans Are Going Out to Eat Lately Cost is a big issue, but let's dive into why you're seeing less people going out to eat lately. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins