LONGVIEW, Texas -- If you live in Longview and have a blue recycling cart sitting outside your house, you might want to pay closer attention to what you're putting in it. Because apparently, tossing something in the recycling bin and hoping for the best isn't going to cut it anymore.

The City of Longview began enforcing new recycling rules on Monday, October 19, 2026, and residents whose carts contain trash or prohibited materials could find their recycling carts tagged and removed.

What Happens if You Put Trash in Your Recycling Bin?

According to the City of Longview, blue-lidded recycling carts containing household garbage, non-recyclable items, or plastic bags can be tagged and removed from the property.

The goal is to reduce contamination and help the city's recycling program work more effectively.

And if you've ever stood in your kitchen holding an empty container, wondering whether it belongs in the trash or recycling, you're probably not alone. But with stricter enforcement now in place, it's worth checking before tossing something into that blue cart.

Longview accepts clean paper and cardboard, metal food and beverage cans, and certain plastics labeled No. 1, No. 2, or No. 5. Recyclables should be placed loose in the cart, not inside plastic bags.

Glass, Styrofoam, plastic bags, food waste, liquids, and plastics labeled No. 3, No. 4, No. 6, or No. 7 are not accepted in the blue cart.

Your Recycling Pickup Day Is Changing, Too

Here's another detail Longview residents need to know.

Recycling will now be collected one day after your regular garbage pickup.

That means if your regular trash pickup is Monday, your recycling should go out Tuesday. The city says recycling carts placed at the curb on trash day will be skipped and serviced the following day.

Not sure which day applies to your address? You can check the city's recycling program information and collection schedule.

Residents who need additional space for household garbage can also request another standard trash cart for an additional $5 per month.

Why Is Longview Changing Its Recycling Rules?

The city says the changes are intended to reduce contamination and make the recycling program more effective.

Longview is also putting together a citizen task force to help educate residents about the changes, clarify recycling guidelines, and recommend ways to measure the program's long-term success.

So, if you're a Longview resident, this might be a good week to familiarize yourself with the city's recycling guidelines. Because nobody wants to walk outside and discover their recycling cart has disappeared.

Especially when they're still trying to figure out whether that empty pizza box belongs in there.

Here's a helpful rule of thumb: clean cardboard is accepted, but a greasy box with food residue doesn't belong in the blue cart. When in doubt, check the city's guidelines before tossing it in.

Read More: Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in Texas