Say What? Texas Ranked Among Top 5 Grossest States

Didn’t see this one coming.

Let me start by saying that while the researchers at the career website Zippia did use some undisputable metrics to reach their conclusions, a couple of the metrics were a little out there, so bear with me.

We’ll start with the legit stuff:

Dirty air

Amount of trash

The spread of illnesses

Researchers looked at the amount of air filters delivered in each state to determine air quality.

When it comes to measuring the amount of trash, they used the Environmental Protection Agency’s data on the percentage of each state that is occupied by landfills.

As far as illness, researchers looked at the CDC’s statistics on the spread of illnesses such as the flu in each state.

Here’s where it gets weird. They also factored in Google search interest in mayo recipes and Crocs, which they think are pretty gross.

While I do like mayo, I pretty much only eat it on sandwiches and don’t care for dishes like pea salad, so I can kind of see where they’re coming from on that one.

But, Crocs? I fail to see what’s gross about wearing Crocs. No, I’ve never worn them, but, my Mama does. So, don’t go talking smack about people wearing Crocs. And to tell you the truth, I don’t find them to be the least bit gross.

Here are the 10 grossest states according to Zippia:

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York

Get the full results of the study here.

