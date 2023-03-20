Man Warns About Scary Experience With Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man had shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location.

Thank you to this man who, although he prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'

It was around 7 p.m. in the evening when 'Mike' and his young daughter went to the Walmart in Lindale to do some shopping. He began noticing a man seemed to be following them around the store.

At first, he wasn't overly concerned about it. But then as time passed and he noticed that even after an hour the man was always between 2 to 3 feet away from them. Although the man never made eye contact, 'Mike' noticed he kept his eye on them.

As the shopping trip continued, 'Mike' watched as the man followed them from the grocery store side of the store, over to the bathroom area, over to the pharmacy, and then back to the grocery side of the store. On top of that, the man had no shopping basket with him and never picked up any items.

At one point, he began to have a "spidey" sense that this man might possibly have malevolent intentions. Or at the very least, he seemed to clearly be following them.

'Mike' asked his daughter to keep close and to hold his hand as they finished their shopping trip and especially as they left the store, where he fully expected to see the man waiting for him. Thankfully, they made it in the vehicle and home safely. However, 'Mike' said he feels in his gut the man was looking to see if this might be a potential abduction situation.

We are so grateful they made it home safely.

Again, we can't know for sure that man's intent. However, we've heard quite a few stories sharing similar warnings regarding stalkers and even kidnapping attempts at stores like this. Furthermore, this is not targeted at Walmart or any store in particular. And though we don't want to "live in fear," we always want to remain reasonably cautious and aware of our surroundings.

Have you experienced something like this? I'd love to hear your story. Feel free to send it to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

And now on a more positive note...

