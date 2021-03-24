Scary Video Of Texas Deputy Nearly Struck By 18-Wheeler

Every few months we get something that reminds us about the dangers of slowing down and staying alert when police and first responders are tending to accidents and situations on roadways.

Now we have video out of Wharton County Texas, which is in the southern region of the state just west of Houston, of a Wharton County deputy trying to assist a motorist who had just been in an accident on the northbound side of Hwy. 59 just north of Hwy. 71, and as the deputy, identified only as Corporal Fiala, was checking on the situation when an 18 wheeler appears out of nowhere and nearly hits the deputy.

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted the video to his Facebook page.



The Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted the video to their Facebook page last night as a warning and reminder to all drivers that its important to slow down when you see emergency lights.

While we don't know the extent of any injuries or the cause of the accident, its good to know that Corporal Fiala is okay. Please remember to slow down homies.