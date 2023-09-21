One Texas Waterpark Named Best in World for 25th Straight Year

Add this to the long list of reasons to be proud of the Lone Star State. For a full quarter century a waterpark, just outside of Austin, TX, has been ranked as the best in the world.

If you aren't in the amusement park industry you might not be aware of the Golden Ticket Awards which were established by Amusement Today in 1998, "to shine a spotlight on the amusement park industry and attractions by recognizing the Best of the Best.”

According to their website, "Today, they are among the most sought-after awards among theme parks, amusement parks, family entertainment centers and water parks. In 2023, Amusement Today celebrates the 25th anniversary of the coveted accolades."

To give you an idea of what they do this year's winners for new attractions were: Hersheypark for Best New Roller Coaster (Wildcat’s Revenge), Universal Studios Hollywood for Best New Family Attraction (Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge), Waldameer for Best New Water Park Ride (Rocket Blast) and Fun Spot America Atlanta for Best New Attraction Installation (ArieForce One).

And the "Best Water Park in the World" goes to:

But one Texas waterpark has stood out to these fine folks, since they first launched their Golden Ticket Awards, and it's found right here in Texas.

Yesterday, Amusement Today, a publication that reports on amusement park industry trends, awarded Schlitterbahn their 25th Golden Ticket award. That's 25 consecutive years the popular New Braunfels attraction has been named the "Best Water Park in the World."

The awards are calculated from an international survey conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Water Park first opened in 1979 and has been a popular attraction ever since.

