The fifth Scream film is already done. And it has a very familiar title.

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson posted an updated on the project on Twitter. Production has wrapped on the film, which isn’t even due in theaters for more than 14 months. And Williamson also revealed that Scream 5 is no more — henceforth, the film is simply called Scream. That will definitely not be confusing for anyone. (“I’m not watching Scream, I’m watching Scream! No, not the TV show Scream, the movie Scream! No not that movie Scream, the other movie Scream!”)

After first being announced as a modern-day reboot, this latest Scream slowly began to look more and more like a sequel, as nearly all of the original cast has returned to appear in the film, including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Williamson also wrote on Twitter that the late Wes Craven, who directed all four previous Scream movies, “would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making” and that he was “thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley.” (That’s Marley Shelton, who appeared in Scream 4 as Deputy Judy Hicks.)

Williamson is the executive producer of the film; this time out, the screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. In addition to the returning actors, the cast also includes Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, and Dylan Minnette. Scream 5 opens in theaters on January 14, 2022.