Horror Movie Math That Will Make You Feel Really Old

For many of us who love horror movies, this time of year is grand. We get to watch all of the scary movies we want without reason, we get to share our favorites with friends who wouldn't normally care, and we get to find excuses to make lists of our favorites. Its the most wonderful time of the year for us horror movie nerds.

Last night, when I was in the middle of my 3rd viewing of Scream this Halloween season, I had an interesting thought. The movie Scream came out in 1996, which was 24 years ago. Which instantly made me feel old, but then I thought about how well the movie had held up. Minus the cell phone advancement and VHS tapes of course.

But 24 years is a long time, and I don't know if we have a proper frame-of-reference for that. If Scream is 24 years old now, what movies were 24 years old when it was released in 1996?

When I constructed this frame of reference, it sent me down a rabbit hole of horror movie timelines. How long ago was a classic movie released, and what movie was that old when that movie was released? I know, it sounds crazy, and it might be hard to follow, so let me explain with these examples.