You wouldn't think that bats and East Texas would go hand in hand but they do. It is not uncommon to be driving down a country road and see a few flying mammals above you. Bats, along with the many other wildlife creatures that live among us in the area, have the potential of contracting rabies and spreading it to other animals. With the news of a second bat this month testing positive for rabies, make sure your pet's vaccinations are up to date.

Earlier this month, we learned of a stray bat testing positive for rabies at Tyler's Caldwell Zoo. On Wednesday, April 27, the City of Tyler was alerted to another bat testing positive for rabies, this time in the Dinah Lane area of Tyler.

All those who may have been affected by this bat have been notified. Because of this positive rabies test, Tyler Animal Control issued a reminder to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations and other advice to avoid contracting rabies.

As I said before, bats and East Texas are not uncommon. Actually, Texas is one of the best spots for bats in the entire world. Texas is home to 32 different species of bats. This Google map shows that central and south Texas are some of the best places for bat watching.

Bats are very misunderstood creatures. They are a mammal just like us humans. They are the only mammal that can fly, too. Without bats, we would not be able to enjoy bananas, avocados or mangoes because of the bat's help in the fruit's pollination. They are scary looking but they are actually a very gentle animal.

If you happen to see a bat around your home, don't freak out. Its good to have them around because they eat a ton of mosquitoes which is not a bad thing.

