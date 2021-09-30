Tyler Animal Services Says Bat Tested Positive For Rabies

I know its Halloween season but this is VERY real and VERY scary considering the timing of it all as the City Of Tyler has issued an advisory about RABIES.

According to a press release we received from Tyler Animal Services, this past Monday (Sept. 27th) the TAS submitted one bat to be tested for rabies to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). DSHS reported today, (Sept. 30) that the bat submitted tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the 4100 block of Fillbrook Lane. The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

TAS is advising residents to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services is also advising all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease and please believe me when I tell you that rabies can KILL YOU.

This news comes on the heels of a man in Illinois who DIED after he was bitten by a bat in his home according to USA Today. According to the report, the man, who was in his 80s, woke up with a bat on his neck in mid-August and declined treatment for post-exposure rabies.

A month later, the man began to experience symptoms associated with rabies exposure, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness and difficulty speaking and unfortunately he died a short time later.

So get your pets vaccinated and if you should run into a bat or another wild animal, be careful.

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant This abandoned Army munitions plant is now home to the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Check out these photos from a drone tour by YouTube channel Xplore RC.