A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location

If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love.

The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.

The chain is set to begin construction in September and be open for business by December. From the looks of the building permit, it would appear that they are renovating an already standing building. "Working plans call for the renovation of a 2,400-square-foot restaurant. Plans call for tenant finish-out of landlord multi-tenant shell As of July 19, 2022."

Here's a fun fact for you: while many people are under the belief that Chipotle is owned by McDonald's, that is not true. But the confusion is understandable. According to Forbes, "While the Golden Arches initially took only a minority stake, by the time Chipotle went public in 2006, McDonald's owned more than 90% of the company. McDonald's no longer owns any shares of Chipotle."

And despite their food being high in calories, Chipotle is still one of the healthier fast-food options. The fact that they still use fresh ingredients, and no processed or artificial additives, puts them head and shoulders above most fast food joints.

