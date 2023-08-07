Wonder What The 2nd Most Expensive Home in Texas Looks Like Inside?

If you're not first, you can still do pretty well for yourself when it comes to Texas real estate. While Ricky Bobby's dad would be disappointed, I gotta say Manor on Carnarvon, located in Houston, TX, which is the second most-expensive home in The Lone Star State, is pretty nice looking for being number two.

Not surprisingly so many of the Lone Star State's most expensive homes can found in Houston. Texas has a booming economy and the cost of living is much lower than many other places. So being uber-rich in Texas means your wealth will go even further.

Case in point the glorious Manor on Carnarvon, located in the heart of Houston. Described as a "quintessential, classic country estate, designed with extraordinary quality taking inspiration from some of Europe's finest appointments and details. Situated on over four acres, this masterpiece mansion arranged over three floors, is meticulously crafted so every room looks over the park-like grounds and parterre gardens."

And as you'd expect from a person able to afford such luxury the estate was "crafted in the finest luxury details, gold gilded accents, patina wall panels, silk upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings, authentic walnut flooring and French antique fountains. No detail or expense has been spared, one of Houston's most esteemed estates, private and secure, a wonderful blend of both intimacy and a place for gathering and entertaining."

This stunning home features:

6 bedrooms

16 bathrooms

6-car garage

Built in 2003

26,638 sq ft

And all this can be yours for just $29,500,000. making it the second most expensive house in the entire state. Oh, and the monthly mortgage payment is just a hair north of $172,000, but, you know, if you've got to ask you can't afford it.

This Beautiful Houston, TX Home Can Be Yours for $172,000 per Month