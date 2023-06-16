See All The Animals At This Texas Zoo For Only A Dollar This Summer

Add This To Your Summer Road Trip To-Do List With The Family.

Summer is about to enter its full blast furnace phase here in Texas and families all across the state are looking for some summer fun to get into ESPECIALLY if that fun is not going to cost them a lot of money.

So get the kids together and pile into the car and swing on over to a nearby zoo that's offering up a HUGE DISCOUNT on admission this summer!

The Dallas Zoo's annual Dollar Days are almost here.

Summer is considered The Dallas Zoo's busiest and most popular time to visit and for good reason. The Zoo is bringing back its wildly popular DOLLAR DAYS where admission will only be $1 for everyone to get in. The only catch is that you have to purchase your $1 ticket ONLINE at the Zoo's website.

Dollar Days Are Scheduled For July 13 and Aug. 8.

A couple of things you really need to know before you go:

You’ll find your admission tickets as QR codes in your email after purchase.

Have your tickets ready upon entry to the parking lot.

Parking Is Limited and $10.00 for non-members (free for members) and will be collected at the admission booths at the Zoo.

Its recommended that you take DART or ride shares to avoid high traffic and parking.

$1 and $2 deals on select snacks, including popcorn and cotton candy.

Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen and refillable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

And also expect the Zoo to be PACKED on both days to plan accordingly!

You Can Own This Drive Thru Safari In Robertson County, Texas Franklin Drive Thru Safari Is For Sale and you can choose between the animals, the land or all of it!

Jamie Foxx Gifts Basketball Court To Hometown Of Terrell, TX The Academy Award Winner Gifts His Hometown With A New Court For Hoopers!