The City of Tyler Police Department needs our help finding these suspects in various crimes that have taken place in or near Tyler. If you can identify any of the people in these photos, please reach out to the Tyler Police as soon as you can.

Case #1: Thievery at Quality Inn in Tyler

Tyler Police FB Page

At the Quality Inn on Loop 323 in Tyler, this man decided to go off the rails into full-on thievery. So, what was he hunting for? First guess would be cash, I bet. Actually, he is being sought for allegedly stealing the registration cards of several other guests at the hotel.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Tekell at 903-531-1046 or you can call Tyler-Smith County Crime stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Case #2: Driver in White Vehicle Commits Check Fraud

Tyler Police FB Page

Well, I guess he gets kudos (not really) for creativity when it comes to trying to make money out of nothing. This man is being sought after surveillance video revealed he deposited fake checks into an ATM machine in Tyler.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Thedford at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Case #3: Some Guys Share a Little TOO Much

Tyler Police FB Page

And no, we're not talking about sharing money or feelings. Nope. On October 26, this man decided to walk into a place of business located in the 8900 block of South Broadway in Tyler. He proceeded to "show himself," if ya know what I mean, to the employees in the business.

He hasn't just done this once, either. We're talking THREE times. Tyler Police say reports show he usually wearing the same pair of khaki pants.

If you recognize him, please reach out to Detective Holt at 903-531-1028 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

And last, but certainly not least...

Case #4: Aggravated Hold-Up and Car Theft

Tyler Police FB Page

Talk about an evening that didn't quite go as planned...

So, at the Town House Motel in Tyler, this pair held up the occupant of a room with a gun. As if that isn't bad enough the woman who was in the room with the occupant decided to take off with his car, too!

Tyler Police FB Page

YIKES! If you recognize any of these three folks, please reach out to Detective Thomas at 903-531-1025 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

